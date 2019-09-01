Odd News Roundup: Prague opera lovers watch 'Don Giovanni' on rooftop - and in bath tubs

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Maurice the Rooster pitches city slickers against locals in rural France

A loud 4-year-old rooster called Maurice on an island off the French Atlantic shore has pitted a couple of city slickers who bought a second home next door against his owners and stirred a nationwide debate. Two years ago, Jean-Louis Biron started to complain about Maurice's early-morning crowing to its owners, Jacky Fesseau and his wife Corrine, who refused to get rid of their beloved fowl.

Prague opera lovers watch 'Don Giovanni' on rooftop - and in bath tubs

Mozart's "Don Giovanni" has been a favorite among opera lovers since it premiered in Prague in 1787 but it is unlikely that any have ever watched it on a rooftop in the Czech capital while submerged in a bathtub, a glass of bubbly in hand - till now. That's how Prague cafe owner and culture promoter Ondrej Kobza arranged his performance, delivered by top Czech opera singers, including soloist Adam Plachetka from the Vienna Opera, as the sunset over the historic city center on Thursday night.

World War Two veteran breaks own scuba diving record at 96

A 96-year-old celebrated his birthday on Saturday by breaking his own record as the world's oldest active scuba diver for the third year running, plunging to the depths of the equivalent of a 15-storey building to explore a shipwreck off Cyprus. World War Two veteran Ray Woolley, who turned 96 on Aug. 28, plunged to a depth of 42.4 meters for 48 minutes, the event organizers said. He beat his previous record of 40.6 meters for 44 minutes.

Statue resembling Trump erected in Melania's home country Slovenia

A large wooden sculpture that strongly resembles Donald Trump was erected this week in Slovenia, home country of Trump's wife Melania, though its designer insists it is meant to represent a "statue of liberty", not the U.S. president. Tom Schlegl's 8-metre (26 foot) statue in the village of Sela, north of the capital Ljubljana, depicts a man with blond hair and an angry expression, wearing a blue suit, white shirt and red tie. His right arm is raised with a clenched fist.

Also Read: Maurice the Rooster pitches city slickers against locals in rural France

(With inputs from agencies.)