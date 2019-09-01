It's been an unbelievably rewarding experience: James Gunn on 'Suicide Squad'

Filmmaker James Gunn says working on the "The Suicide Squad" has been a "rewarding" experience and he will soon be announcing some new details about the project. "The Suicide Squad" stars Nathan Fillion, Idris Elba, Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, Jai Courtney, and Joel Kinnaman among others.

"It's been an unbelievably rewarding experience so far, and a real dream come true for me. I'm hoping to release some news very soon," Gunn wrote on Twitter in response to a fan question. The DC movie has been described as a reboot of the franchise and Gunn came on board the film earlier this year after he was fired by Disney as the director of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" following a controversy which erupted over his old, off-color tweets.

Disney, however, later announced that it was reinstating Gunn as the director of "Guardians 3", on which he will work after finishing the Warner Bros project. "The Suicide Squad" is set to be released on August 6, 2021.

