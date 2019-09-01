Prince Harry looks forward to Africa trip with wife and son

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry is all pumped to embark on his Africa trip with wife Duchess Meghan Markle and son, the young royal Archie. "In just a few weeks our family will be taking its first official tour to Africa, a region of the world that over the past two decades has been a second home to me. Our team has helped create a meaningful programme that we're so excited to share with you," Prince Harry shared on the official Instagram handle, Sussex Royal.

While he is the Prince, it's not always business for him. The royal went on to share another reason why he is looking forward to their vacay. "On a personal note, I can't wait to introduce my wife and son to South Africa! We'll see all of you very soon," he wrote, signing the note "The Duke."

[{a6348e20-26a0-49a4-b536-a521695f9012:intradmin/Prince_harry.JPG}] The royal family will be stopping by Malawi, Angola and Botswana during their Africa trip.

Well, this isn't the first time that the prince and Markle will visit the continent. In 2016, the couple jetted off to Botswana in the summer after just two dates over two consecutive days in London, reported People. (ANI)

Also Read: Peoples' News Roundup: Elton John blasts 'relentless' character assassination of Harry and Meghan; Kathleen Blanco, Louisiana's first woman governor, dies

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)