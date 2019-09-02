Bruna Abdullah, husband Allan Fraser welcome first child together

Actor-model Bruna Abdullah and her husband Allan Frase have become parents to a baby girl. The Brazilian actor shared the news on Instagram alongside a photo of her newborn, who she has named Isabella.

"I am so proud and excited to introduce the newest member of our family, Isabella. She was born on the 31st of August in Mumbai! We are doing great! I can't stop drooling over her," she wrote in the caption. Bruna, who has featured in films such as "I Hate Luv Storys" and "Grand Masti", tied the knot in Phuket, Thailand in May this year. The couple got engaged in July, 2018.

