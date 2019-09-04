Jonah Hill and girlfriend Gianna Santos are engaged

Actor Jonah Hill is engaged to his girlfriend Gianna Santos. The "Moneyball" star, 35, and Santos, 30, have been dating since summer 2018.

The newly engaged couple were most recently photographed in New York City on Monday heading to breakfast, reported Page Six. Hill's next acting project is Clint Eastwood's "The Ballad of Richard Jewell", which follows the story of security guard Richard Jewell, who saved thousands of lives from an exploding bomb at the 1996 Olympics only to come under suspicion of being a terrorist.

The movie also features Olivia Wilde, Jon Hamm, Sam Rockwell, Paul Walter Hauser and Kathy Bates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)