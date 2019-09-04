Christoph Waltz to team with Liam Hemsworth for Quibi series

Veteran actor Christoph Waltz has joined Liam Hemsworth in an untitled action-thriller series for upcoming streaming service Quibi. According to Variety, the series revolves around Hemsworth's Dodge Maynard who is desperate to take care of his pregnant wife before a terminal disease takes his life.

In his pursuit, he accepts an offer to participate in a deadly game where he soon discovers that he is not the hunter, but the prey. Waltz will essay the role of Miles Sellers.

CBS Television Studios is producing the series for Quibi, which will be penned by "Sopranos" writer Nick Santora. "Mad Men" director Phil Abraham is at the helm.

Quibi, co-founded by Hollywood heavyweight Jeffrey Katzenberg and former HP CEO Meg Whitman, is set to launch in the US in April next year. The streaming service has already lined-up an impressive slate of projects in collaboration with celebrities like Steven Spielberg, Jennifer Lopez, Idris Elba, Chrissy Teigen, Lena Waithe, Don Cheadle, Tyra Banks and Lorne Michaels.

