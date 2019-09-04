Martha Plimpton cast in HBO dramedy pilot 'Generation'

Emmy-winner Martha Plimpton has been roped in to feature in HBO's dramedy "Generation". According to Variety, the series will focus on a group of high school students whose "exploration of modern sexuality tests deeply entrenched beliefs about life, love and the nature of family in their conservative community."

Plimpton will essay the role of Megan, an Orange County mother whose deep-rooted beliefs contradict with the values of her children's generation. She is the mother of the show's yet-to-be-cast female leads. The 48-year-old actor won the Emmy for best guest actress in a drama series for her role in "The Good Wife".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)