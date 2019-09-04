Miley Cyrus, Ed Sheeran, Khloe Kardashian support Justin Bieber after his heart-moving post

Several celebrity friends of singer Justin Bieber encouraged and supported him after he opened up about his early fame and the negative effect it had on his life in a post. The 'Sorry' singer on Tuesday shared a lengthy post on Instagram, where he spoke about how achieving fame at the tender age of 13, growing up in an unstable home, and having "access to whatever I wanted" led him to struggle both physically and mentally later in life.

Celebrities including Ed Sheeran, Miley Cyrus, Sean Kingston, and Khloe Kardashian commented on his post thanking him for opening about his struggles while showering some extra support and love on him. "Friends from the beginning, here until the end!" Cyrus commented.

Meanwhile, Kardashian wrote, "This is beautiful!! Thank you!! We are so proud of you!! I needed this! God bless you always." "Wow thank u for the testimony. I sure needed this God bless u forever my lil brother," Kingston wrote.

Bieber's longtime manager Scooter Braun also encouraged him, telling the singer, "Proud of you." (ANI)

Also Read: Started doing heavy drugs at 19 and abused all of my relationships: Justin Bieber

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)