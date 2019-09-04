'Mali' is Croatia's Oscars entry for International Feature category

Croatia has selected "Mali" , directed by Antonio Nuic, as their official entry for the International Feature category for the 2020 Oscars. According to The Hollywood Reporter, "Mali" is Nuic's fifth film and his second as Croatia's Oscar submission after "Kenjac" ("Donkey") in 2009.

The movie centres on Frenki, a drug dealer who has just been released from prison after serving a four-year sentence. His son, Mali, is a teenager finishing primary school, and his wife, Martina, is dying of cancer in a hospital. Frenki faces a court battle with Mali's maternal grandparents over custody of his son. The movie had its premiere at Pula Film Festival in Croatia in July 2018.

The 92nd Academy Awards are scheduled to be held on February 9, 2020.

