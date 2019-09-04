Heavy rains wash out Bollywood events in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities, including Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, had to call off their events afterheavy rains pounded Mumbai and its suburbs on Wednesday. The weather department on Wednesday issued a rain 'red alert' warning for the city and adjoining areas and asked the authorities to be prepared to handle any situation.

A 'red alert' indicates likelihood of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall. Of the 150 weather stations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), around 100 recorded over 200mm rainfall in the last 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

An event was scheduled where Karan Deol, son of actor Sunny and grandson of Dharmendra, was supposed to interact with the media during the trailer launch of his debut film, "Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas". The Deols, however, had to postpone the event for Thursday.

Taking to Instagram, Sunny released a video, writing, "I do not want any of you to go through any inconvenience due to rains in Mumbai today. "Hence, we have decided to postpone trailer launch.

We will launch trailer tomorrow. Will keep you posted." Karan Deol and his co-star Shahher Bambba also posted a video and said, "Because of this torrential weather, our media friends were not able to reach for the trailer launch. So the trailer will be launched tomorrow." Anofficial press conference of the 20th Homecoming Edition of NEXAIIFA Awards2019 wasscheduled to take place on Wednesday evening with guests like Salman, Katrina and Madhuri Dixit, among others, in attendance.

But the event was also called off due to rains. In a statement, the organisers said, "On behalf of Wizcraft, IIFA and Friends of IIFA (Salman, Katrina, Madhuri) along with key dignitaries and partners we would like to inform to you that our Official Press Conference of 20th Homecoming Edition of NEXAIIFA Awards2019 scheduled to take place todayhas been postponed due to heavy rains." Apart from Bollywood events, even media interviews were called off for the day, including that of the upcoming Akshaye Khanna, Richa Chadha-starrer "Section 375", among others..

