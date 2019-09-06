Justin Timberlake to star in 'Palmer'

Actor-musician Justin Timberlake is set to headline the upcoming drama film, "Palmer". The project hails from SK Global Entertainment and will be directed by filmmaker Fisher Stevens, who is best known for directing documentaries such as "Before the Flood", "Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds" and most recently "And We Go Green".

The film has been written by Cheryl Guerriero and will be produced by Charles B. Wessler alongside SK Global co-CEOs John Penotti and Charlie Corwin, reported Deadline. The story follows high-school football star Eddie Palmer (Timberlake) after he returns to his hometown following a prison sentence. As he encounters difficulties from his past upon his arrival, Eddie also finds himself becoming the ward to a young boy who was abandoned by his mother.

"Justin and Fisher bring a resonant perspective to this emotional story. It is both timely and ultimately a hopeful, entertaining story about the resilience and power of human kindness," Penotti and Corwin said in a statement. Timberlake recently wrapped production on "Trolls World Tour", the sequel to his 2016 animated feature "Trolls".

