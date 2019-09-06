Jeremy Renner closes down app due to trolls, impersonators

Plagued by trolls and impersonators, actor Jeremy Renner has decided to shut down his app that he launched two years ago so that he could connect with his fans. In a good-bye message posted on the 'Jeremy Renner App', the "Avengers: Endgame" star said the application has "jumped the shark" as it got infested with trolls who have been impersonating him to contact others.

"The app has jumped the shark. Literally. Due to clever individuals that were able to manipulate ways to impersonate me and others within the app, I have asked EXCAPEX, the company that runs this app to shut it down immediately and refund anyone who has purchased and stars over the last 90 days. "What was supposed to be a place for fans to connect with each other has turned into a place that is everything I detest and can't or won't condone," Renner wrote.

The 48-year-old actor offered his "sincere apologies" since the app did not "turned out the way it was intended". He further said he will keep on interacting with his fans through social media. "To all the super-fans who have supported me with your words or encouragement, amazing art, stories, and time shared on the app, a genuine thank you and I hope to see you on Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook," Renner said.

