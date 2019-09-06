India Pavilion inaugurated at TIFF 2019 to facilitate business opportunities

High Commissioner of India to Canada Shri Vikas Swarup inaugurated the India Pavilion at the 44th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2019 earlier today. The Inauguration of India Pavilion at TIFF 2019 will provide a platform to showcase Indian Cinema in the overseas market and facilitate new business opportunities.

A key highlight of the inauguration related to the Golden Jubilee Edition of IFFI to be held in Goa later this year. IFFI 2019 poster and brochure were also released. Participants evinced keen interest regarding the various programming verticals, retrospectives, masterclasses, & in-conversation sessions in the Festival. A number of them expressed their keenness to come to Goa as Cine Appreciators & participants for the technical sessions to be held in IFFI.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Vikas Swarup said, "Indian movies have created a new benchmark in film making globally. Every Film Festival today acknowledges the enormous potential of India's Soft Power. TIFF provides the ideal platform for the global outreach of the 50th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2019. Film-makers of the Global Film Fraternity have got an opportunity to understand the key elements of the Festival and the impact of the Indian Cinema on film making globally."

Inauguration Ceremony - Participants and Discussion

Around 60 eminent personalities from the Film-making Sector & Film Festivals, participated at the Inauguration Ceremony of the India Pavilion. Some of the eminent persons present included Mr Geoff Macnaughton, Director of Industry, Toronto International Film Festival; Ms Hannah Fisher, Senior International Program Consultant, Heartland Film Festival, Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Mr Roger Nair, CEO, Lionheart Production House; Ms Jana Wolff, Head – Marketing, European Film Market; Ms Brittany Allan, Senior Coordinator - Industry, Toronto International Film Festival among others.

Discussions were held on a wide range of topics which included Participation in the Golden Jubilee edition of IFFI, 2019 including details regarding the nature of the programming during the Festival. A number of participants showed a keen interest in understanding the policy framework on matters related to Co-production Agreements and Ease of Doing Business in the domain of Indian Media & Entertainment Industry. Stakeholders were also informed about the initiatives undertaken by the Government related to Single Window Clearance for filming in India.

(With Inputs from PIB)