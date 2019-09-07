Song Joong-Ki, Song Hye-Kyo divorce results her weight loss, Know the reasons

There is nothing new to say Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo are legally divorced. They are not staying together and fans are truly disappointed seeing them separated. The Descendants of the Sun stars showered dews of excitements when they announced their plan to tie the knot in 2017. But who knew that their love would have such a barren end.

While Song Hye-Kyo is said to be tightly packed with her multiple endorsements, Song Joong-Ki is currently seen in Arthdal Chronicles Part 3 that premiered on tvN on September 7, 2019. The 33-year-old actor is seen playing the role of Eun-seom in Arthdal Chronicles. Still, many fans are enraged due to his sudden decision of filing divorce at the court without even discussing the matter with his former wife.

The makers of Arthdal Chronicles are expecting that its viewership won't be affected as Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo's divorce has already been finalized at the court. Many believe that it will be able to gain back the original viewers as the drama is still highly-anticipated despite their divorce issues, as stated by EconoTimes.

Neither Song Joong-Ki nor Song Hye-Kyo has discussed their issue(s) related to divorce in public. Thus, many speculations popped up regarding the basic reason of their split. However, in our previous contents, we made it clear that "irreconcilable differences" were the actual reason for their separation. But many have noticed Song Hye-Kyo has lost weight and she looks thinner than before.

This is undeniably due to severe mental agonies she is surely undergoing as, everyone knows, the legal separation was imposed on her by her former husband. She used to be curvaceous, and according to China Press, her breasts seemed to have dropped a size. The 37-year-old beautiful actress may appear in highly fashionable looks due to brand promotion, she has surely lost some weight than before, especially after she broke up with Song Joong-Ki.