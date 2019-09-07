Eva Longoria says 'Desperate Housewives' co-star Felicity Huffman helped her survive 'pure torture'

Actor Eva Longoria has said her "Desperate Housewives" co-star Felicity Huffman, who is currently embroiled in the US college admission scandal, once saved her from a bully on the show's set. Huffman has pleaded guilty to paying bribes to help her daughter gain admission to a prestigious university so as to avoid a trial and jail time.

Longoria is among the 27 celebrities who have sent letters to a judge, making a case for Huffman and why she should receive no more than the government's recommended sentence of one month in jail, followed by 12 months of supervised release and a fine of USD 20,000, reported Us Weekly. In her letter, the actor said, "There was a time I was being bullied at work by a co-worker. I dreaded the days I had to work with that person because it was pure torture. Until one day, Felicity told the bully 'enough' and it all stopped."

"Felicity could feel that I was riddled with anxiety even though I never complained or mentioned the abuse to anyone," she added. Longoria did not name the co-star who bullied her.

She also said that Huffman supported her when she was overlooked for a Golden Globe Award while all the three other leads of the show were nominated. "I was the only one who was left out of the nominations. I wasn't devastated but the press made it a bigger deal than it was between the four of us actors and that did affect me a bit.

"Felicity came to my trailer and said, 'It's just a piece of metal, that and USD 1.50 will get you a bus ticket.' She then proceeded to tell me how talented I was and how I never needed an award to know that. I know I would not have survived those 10 years if it wasn’t for the friendship of Felicity," Longoria said. Besides Longoria, Huffman's ex-husband William H Macy and her sisters Betsey, Jessie and Grace as well as her brother Moore have sent letters in support of the actor.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)