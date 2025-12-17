Left Menu

Companies Tribunal Welcomes Appointment of Five Judges to Strengthen ADR

Announced by Cabinet, the appointments are expected to reinforce the Tribunal’s expanding role in arbitration and alternative dispute resolution (ADR).

Updated: 17-12-2025 20:46 IST
The Companies Tribunal has welcomed the appointment of five distinguished judges, stating that their induction will significantly enhance the Tribunal’s capacity to resolve matters with greater speed, impartiality, and effectiveness. Announced by Cabinet, the appointments are expected to reinforce the Tribunal’s expanding role in arbitration and alternative dispute resolution (ADR).

The newly appointed members of the Companies Tribunal are:

• Judge Mohammed Navsa

• Judge Kathleen Satchwell

• Judge Robert Nugent

• Judge Boissie Henry Mbha

• Judge Visvanathan Ponnan

In a statement released on Monday, the Tribunal noted that the judges bring with them extensive experience in complex decision-making, mediation of high-level disputes, and consistent application of principled judicial reasoning. Their collective expertise, the Tribunal said, will help strengthen public trust and support the Tribunal’s goal of delivering swift and equitable dispute resolution.

The Tribunal highlighted that each of the appointed judges has made notable contributions to South Africa’s jurisprudence, particularly in areas that closely intersect with the Tribunal’s mandate—commercial law, administrative justice, and dispute resolution. Their deep commitment to justice and long-standing reputations for fairness and integrity position the Tribunal to further embed a culture of accessible and efficient justice for companies and stakeholders across the nation.

According to the Tribunal, these appointments come at a pivotal moment, as the institution continues to evolve its functions, expand its caseload capacity, and innovate its approaches to ADR. The blending of the judges' judicial wisdom, leadership, and analytical insight is expected to advance the Tribunal’s mission of promoting fair, transparent, and developmental business practices in South Africa.

Judge Dennis Davis, Chairperson of the Companies Tribunal, expressed confidence that the newly appointed judges will enrich the Tribunal’s jurisprudence, especially in the arbitration of company disputes. He emphasised that their leadership will support the Tribunal’s efforts to provide a trusted, effective, and business-friendly dispute resolution environment.

 

