Oscars Transition to YouTube: A New Era for the Iconic Award Ceremony

In a groundbreaking development for television's storied awards ceremonies, the Academy Awards, widely known as the Oscars, will transition from traditional broadcasting on ABC to live streaming on YouTube starting in 2029, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences announced on Wednesday.

This shift marks the end of ABC's presentation of the Oscars, with the network set to broadcast the prestigious event until 2028, which will coincide with the 100th anniversary of the awards.

From 2029 onwards, YouTube will take over global streaming rights, continuing through to 2033, as the Oscars embraces a digital future aligning with the evolving media landscape.