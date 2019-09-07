Wentworth Miller to make TV comeback with 'Madam Secretary'

"Prison Break" star Wentworth Miller is all set to return to television with the sixth and final season of CBS political drama "Madam Secretary". According TVLine, the actor has signed up to play the ruthless Senator Mark Hanson.

The show is set to jump over Elizabeth McCord's (Tea Leoni) election campaign and switch to her first year in the office, where she will have to battle Senator Hanson to pass her agenda through Congress. Actor Michael Patrick Thornton has also come on board and will essay the role of the First Husband's chief of staff Captain Evan Moore.

The final season of "Madam Secretary" will premiere on October 6.

