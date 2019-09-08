Jonathan Igla to pen 'Hawkeye' series for Marvel

"Mad Men" alum Jonathan Igla will be writing the upcoming "Hawkeye" series for Marvel Studios. The show, which will be launched on Disney's upcoming streaming service Disney+, will revolve around actor Jeremy Renner's Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) character Clint Barton aka Hawkeye.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Igla will also executive produce the series in addition to serving as a writer. The project is being planned as a graduation point for Renner's Clint Barton where he is able to pass on the Hawkeye mantle to his young protege Kate Bishop, who in the comics is a member of the Young Avengers.

Besides "Hawkeye" , other Marvel Studios shows for Disney+ are "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier", "Loki" , "WandaVision", "She-Hulk", "Ms Marvel" and "Moon Knight". The series will premiere on Disney+ in Fall 2021.

