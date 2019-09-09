Priyanka Chopra felt bad after missing VMAs

Priyanka Chopra says she photoshopped herself with Nick Jonas at the Video Music Awards as she felt bad about missing her husband big night. Jonas Brothers won best pop video for "Suger" at the VMAs.

A photo of Nick, standing alone on the stage while brothers Kevin and Joe exchanged kisses with their respective spouses, Danielle Jonas and Sophie Turner, went viral online, prompting Chopra Jonas to photoshop herself in the picture. "I was sick that day, which is why I couldn't go to the VMAs. It was supposed to be this fun night where all six of us got together because we never really get to do it that often," she told Entertainment Tonight on the sidelines of the Toronto International Film Festival.

"We all have very crazy schedules, and now that the boys are on tour, we meet as the six of us. So, this was supposed to be that fun thing. We had dinner planned after, and then I was really unwell. I think Nick felt really bad that he was there and I was unwell," she added. Chopra Jonas, who is attending the festival for the premiere of her film "The Sky is Pink", said watching Nick stand-alone felt like she had let him down.

"I was watching it from my couch at home and when they won, just seeing his face I felt like, 'Ugh,' I should have been there, but I was so sick, and I saw it on his face. "That's the reason why I love technology. It doesn't matter if I was there or not. The picture makes it look like I was and the internet would believe it."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)