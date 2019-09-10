'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' to release in March 2020

Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan" will hit the theatres on March 13, 2020. The announcement was made on Tuesday after the team started the shoot of the film.

"Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan", a sequel to the quirky comedy "Shubh Mangal Savdhaan", is directed by Hitesh Kewalya. The film, produced by Aanand L Rai's Colour Yellow Productions and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, will address a socially relevant story revolving around a same sex couple.

"Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan! Lock your date 13th March 2020," the post on the official page of Colour Yellow Productions read. The movie also features Ayushmann's "Badhaai Ho" co-stars Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta.

