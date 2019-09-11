Teresa Ruiz cast in 'The Minuteman'

"Narcos: Mexico" actor Teresa Ruix has come on board independent action-thriller "The Minuteman", with Liam Neeson in the lead. Ruiz also joins Katheryn Winnick and Juan Pablo Raba in the film, reported Deadline.

The story revolves around a retired Vietnam veteran (Neeson) who finds himself responsible for the life of a young Mexican boy being hunted by the cartel (led by Raba's character). Robert Lorenz is directing from a script he co-wrote with Chris Charles and Danny Kravitz.

The project is produced by Zero Gravity Management's Tai Duncan and Mark Williams, alongside Sculptor Media's Warren Goz and Eric Gold.

