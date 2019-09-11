Nick Jonas did all 'heavy lifting' for our wedding, says Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra has revealed that her husband, American singer Nick Jonas, did most of the "heavy lifting" for their wedding while she was busy shooting for her upcoming movie "The Sky Is Pink". In an interview with Entertainment Tonight on the sidelines of Toronto International Film Festival where the Shonali Bose-directed film will have its world premiere, Priyanka said after Nick flew down to India for the wedding in December, he told her not to "stress out" about the ceremony.

"Nick had come down to India because he was handling logistical things with the wedding planners while I was finishing the movie and he came to set. He used to come to set for just a little bit, and go back, so having him around, my brain was like, 'Alright, this is all good. I don't have to stress out. He's handling, he's doing the heavy lifting'," the actor said. "That's the best thing about our relationship. When he's working, I do it, when I'm working, he does. That's something that we adore and understand about each other, that our work is of precedent to us. It was amazing to see that," she added.

Priyanka, along with the team of "The Sky Is Pink", is currently attending the TIFF where the film will have its world premiere this Friday. The movie also features Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf.

Juhi Chaturvedi has penned the story. "The Sky is Pink" is Priyanka's first Hindi project, which she is also producing, after she shifted base to Hollywood in 2016.

It is scheduled for an October 11 release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)