Parineeti Chopra's current shooting schedule is all about Nirvana

Parineeti Chopra, who is currently on digital detox while shooting for her upcoming film 'The Girl on the Train' in London, feels that she has achieved Nirvana. The 30-year-old actor who had some free time on the sets of the film shared two snaps which just showed the "life-changing" experience she is witnessing.

In one of the pictures, the 'Namaste England' star wore a zebra printed shrug along with white spaghetti and wrote, "While the shot is being set up But guys #TheGirlOnTheTrain - WHAT. AN. EXPERIENCE. Life-changing. Nirvana. Peace." While in the second click, the actor who was fooling around on the sets with the Director of Photography (DoP) donned the same attire accessorising with yellow sports shoes.

"Using the DoP for personal photography TheGirlOnTheTrain - WHAT. AN. EXPERIENCE #Nirvana #Peace," she tweeted. Her upcoming feature is based on Paula Hawkins' 2015 bestseller, 'The Girl On The Train' which was adapted into a Hollywood film by Steven Spielberg's DreamWorks Pictures. The Ribhu Dasgupta-directorial is slated to hit the theatres in 2020.

Parineeti was last seen in 'Jabariya Jodi' alongside Sidharth Malhotra which fared less at the box office. She will also be seen essaying the role of Saina Nehwal in an upcoming biopic on the ace shuttler. (ANI)

