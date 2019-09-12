The Curse of Oak Island Season 7-Gary’s skills unravel precious items, chamber leads to treasure

We're gradually coming close to the premiere of The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 and fans are quite excited to see what they can see in the imminent season. This time the season is going to have the highest number of episodes since its inception and rumors have already swirled up surrounding the discovery of Money Pit and the reality series' completion.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 is going to have 36 episodes and this is already confirmed after History ordered for it. Season 1 consisted of 5 episodes, Season 2 consisted of 10 episodes, Season 3 consisted of 13 episodes, Season 4 consisted of 16 episodes, Season 5 consisted of 18 episodes and Season 6 consisted of 22 episodes. It's true we have constant rise in the number of episodes in every season but the rise was never more than 5 episodes in count. But a sudden jump of 14 episodes (from 22 in Season 6 to order 36 in Season 7) is highly suspicious of some unexpected surprises for all of us.

That's the reason why the viewers believe The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 will unravel the centuries-old mystery and the team led by Rick Lagina and Marty Lagina will unleash Chapell's Vault. And that vault may be the original Money Pitt. Fans and the avid viewers believe that may be due to this reason, the imminent season has been ordered for such a large number (compared to previous seasons) to show the exploration of the centuries-old mystery. Eye-witnesses revealed digging pieces of machinery and vehicles were at work in the area where the team found a 170-ft deep underground man-made chamber that perhaps leads to the Money Pit.

In the upcoming episodes, the viewers are likely to see Gary Drayton portraying his metal-detecting skills in the unexplored areas of the island with a firm belief that there could be some hidden precious pieces in the coastline.

Don't miss the premiere of The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 on November 5, 2019 on History. Continue following Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the reality series.