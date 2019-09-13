Entertainment News Roundup: Geena Davis says Hollywood gender imbalance an 'embarrassment'; Renée Zellweger felt a 'sense of responsibility' in 'Judy'

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Renée Zellweger felt a 'sense of responsibility' in 'Judy'

Renée Zellweger said she felt a "sense of responsibility" to portray the late singer Judy Garland as authentically as possible in the movie "Judy," which was shown at the Toronto Film Festival on Tuesday to a standing ovation. The film depicts the last six months of Garland's life, arriving in London in 1968 as part of a sold-out concert tour meant to refurbish her financial state.

Geena Davis says Hollywood gender imbalance an 'embarrassment'

The under-representation of women in Hollywood behind the camera is an "embarrassment", American actor and activist Geena Davis said at France's Deauville Film Festival. Davis, who starred in the cult classic "Thelma and Louise" with Susan Sarandon, criticized the Hollywood gender gap from the red carpet of the festival, where she was promoting her new documentary "This Changes Everything" on gender inequality.

No phones please: Rihanna stages fashion show for exclusive Amazon release

Luxury brands and retailers are increasingly collaborating with celebrities, including style bloggers and Instagram stars, to help design collections and jazz up their wares. The latest example of this is Rihanna, who is set to stage her designer lingerie show for New York Fashion Week on Tuesday to an audience where phones and cameras have been banned.

