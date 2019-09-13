Entertainment News Roundup: Renée Zellweger felt a 'sense of responsibility' in 'Judy'; Geena Davis says Hollywood gender imbalance an 'embarrassment'

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Springsteen's 'Western Stars' scores standing ovation at Toronto Film Festival

Bruce Springsteen's concert movie "Western Stars" received a standing ovation at its premiere at the Toronto Film Festival on Thursday, with the rock star describing it as a "continuation of the stories" he has told throughout his career. In Western Stars, Springsteen performs songs from his latest album of the same title, but the film also features clips from his earlier years, and wide, sweeping shots of the landscape of the American West which served as inspiration.

Renée Zellweger felt a 'sense of responsibility' in 'Judy'

Renée Zellweger said she felt a "sense of responsibility" to portray the late singer Judy Garland as authentically as possible in the movie "Judy," which was shown at the Toronto Film Festival on Tuesday to a standing ovation. The film depicts the last six months of Garland's life, arriving in London in 1968 as part of a sold-out concert tour meant to refurbish her financial state.

Geena Davis says Hollywood gender imbalance an 'embarrassment'

The under-representation of women in Hollywood behind the camera is an "embarrassment", American actor and activist Geena Davis said at France's Deauville Film Festival. Davis, who starred in the cult classic "Thelma and Louise" with Susan Sarandon, criticized the Hollywood gender gap from the red carpet of the festival, where she was promoting her new documentary "This Changes Everything" on gender inequality.

