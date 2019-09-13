Uzo Aduba to star in 'Fargo' S4

"Orange Is the New Black" star Uzo Aduba is set to be a part of the fourth season of "Fargo". According to Variety, the details of the actor's role are being kept under wraps.

Aduba joins already announced cast members Chris Rock and Ben Whishaw. As per the official synopsis of the fourth part, the story is set in Kansas City, Missouri where two criminal syndicates have struck an uneasy peace. One Italian, one African-American.

Together they control an alternate economy that of exploitation, graft and drugs. This too is the history of America. To cement their peace, the heads of both families have traded their youngest sons. Francesco Acquaroli, Gaetano Bruno, Salvatore Esposito, E'myri Crutchfield, Jeremie Harris, and Anji White will play various members of these interconnected families in the critically-acclaimed sseries.

