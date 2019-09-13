Marvel reveals Captain America's age in 'Avengers: Endgame'

Marvel Studios has apparently hinted at how old Steve Rogers/ Captain America was towards the end in "Avengers: Endgame". Played by Chris Evans, the beloved character decides to go back to the past to live with the love of his life Peggy Carter, and the viewers get to see a very old Steve.

Jen Underdahl, who worked as a visual effects producer on Marvel Cinematic Universe's "Avengers: Endgame", discussed the visual ageing process and may have revealed the age of the character. "In the case of Captain America, what would a super-soldier look like if he aged 106 years? What would his skin look like? So we did some development with that," Underdahl told Wired.

It is uncertain whether she meant 106 as Captain America's real-time age, or 106 years older than when he went back in time.

