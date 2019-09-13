Eddie Money, singer of 'Two Tickets to Paradise,' dead at 70 - Variety

International Development News
Development News Edition
Updated: 13-09-2019 20:30 IST
Musician Eddie Money, whose hits including "Two Tickets to Paradise" and "Baby Hold On" formed part of the rock and power pop soundtrack of the late 1970s and early 1980s, died on Friday at 70, Variety reported, citing a statement from his family.

"The Money family regrets to announce that Eddie passed away peacefully early this morning," the statement published by Variety said. Money announced in August that he had esophageal cancer on an episode of his reality TV series "Real Money." That episode aired on Thursday night on AXS TV.

"I thought I was just going in to get a checkup, and he told me I got cancer," Money said on the show.

