Important to keep the realness alive, says Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha believes it is essential for celebrities to present their real self as people look up to them. Sonakshi says she does not believe in presenting a facade when she is out or interacting with people as being fake does not take anyone anywhere.

"It is very important to stay real especially when you are in a position to influence people. It is very important to keep the realness alive. Being fake doesn't take you anywhere in life. "The real me is a direct connect between me and fans, I like to be real when I am interacting with people on social media and otherwise or even when I am posting something, I like to do it myself, I like to be the real me," Sonakshi told PTI.

The "Mission Mangal" actor is aware that social media has become a double-edged sword, where a celebrity can either be lauded or trolled for their comments. She says she has always been cautious while posting anything on social media.

"I have always commented on something that I have strongly felt about. If I don't have any knowledge, then I don't talk about it. I believe half knowledge can be very dangerous and so I refrain from it. "Also, even though you are completely right there will be people on social media who would disagree with it."

Sonakshi is currently gearing up to judge the first digital reality fashion show, "Myntra Fashion Superstar". Talking about her own fashion sense, Sonakshi says though she likes to experiment, she always places her comfort above everything else.

"I like to experiment with fashion. My personal style is very casual, comfortable, relatable. Even though the airport looks have become a rage but I will never get styled for it because it is essential for me to be comfortable while traveling. "Young girls tend to follow celebrities and hence I like to present a relatable style. When I have to dress up that time I dress up, otherwise I like to keep real."

"Fashion Superstar" is an eight part reality series which will see 10 contenders competing with each other. They will be mentored and judged by Sonakshi and celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani.

