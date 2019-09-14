Michelle Dockery wants to play first female Bond

"Downtown Abbey" star Michelle Dockery says she is ready to play the female version of iconic British spy James Bond if given an opportunity. In an interview with The Independent, Dockery said she has been looking forward to watch a gender flipped version of 007 for a long time and believes now the time has come for the change to finally happen.

"I love Bond, so yeah, I'd never say no," she said. "I think a lot is changing with those films - I'm looking forward to the next one for that reason. Those rumours about Gillian Anderson (being the new Bond), years ago... I was so up for that, it was like, 'When does it happen, when does it start filming?'" she added.

There is a raging debate about who would succeed Daniel Craig, the current Bond star, after he leaves the franchise post the release of Cary Fukunaga's 'No Time to Die'. A strong case has been made by many who want to see a woman actor taking over the mantle.

Even if she does not land the coveted lead part, Dockery, 37, is up for Bond villain role as well. "Those roles with a darker side definitely appeal to me. It's all about them feeling authentic. I've never played a really mean character, although Lady Mary can be a bit like that at times," the actor said.

Dockery currently stars in "Downton Abbey", the film adaptation of her hit British show of the same name. She reprises her role of Lady Mary Talbot in the movie, which released in the UK on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)