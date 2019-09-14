Irrfan Khan in Mumbai after surgery in London, says actor's representative

Irrfan Khan has returned to the country after undergoing a surgery in London, his spokesperson said on Saturday. The 52-year-old actor underwent the surgery after completing the London shoot of his upcoming film "Angrezi Medium".

"Irrfan had a successful surgery after wrapping 'Angrezi Medium' shoot in London. He was missing home and has come to Mumbai for a few days and recover. "We request the media to not speculate and thanking everyone again for the continued support," the representative said in a statement.

The statement comes a day after Irrfan was spotted by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport. The actor, dressed in dark blue denims, black jacket and a white shirt, was brought out on a wheelchair and upon seeing the camerapersons, he immediately covered his face.

"Angrezi Medium", a sequel to 2017 hit comedy drama "Hindi Medium", is Irrfan Khan’s comeback film after he was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour and underwent treatment in the UK. The film, directed by Homi Adajania, also stars Radhika Madan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Deepak Dobriyal, among others. It is scheduled to be released in April next year.

