My dream was to be in 'X-Men': Pom Klementieff

"Guardians of the Galaxy" star Pom Klementieff says she she always wanted to be a part of the "X-Men" team. The actor, who is best known for playing Mantis in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, said the superhero role was not her original choice.

"My dream was to be in X-Me. It was my dream. I remember seeing Storm, Halle Berry. I was like, 'F**k, I want to do that.' "She was like me. She was mixed. I'm Korean, Russian and French. So I wanted to be in X-Men," Klementieff told Variety.

Storm, played by Halle Berry in the MCU, is a mutant who can control weather. Born as Ororo Munroe to a Kenyan tribal princess and an African-American photojournalist father, she was raised in the US and Egypt. Alexandra Shipp played the younger Storm in recent X-Men films. Klementieff further said that landing a role in the Guardians franchise "was better because it's funnier".

She said, following the Disney-Fox merger, a crossover of "Guardians of the Galaxy" and "X-Men" would be "fun".

