Michael Urie, Becki Newton to reunite for Michael Patrick King's comedy

"Ugly Betty" alumni Michael Urie and Becki Newton are coming together for a new comedy from Michael Patrick King. According to The Hollywood Reporter, "Fun" will see Urie and Newton star as the brother-sister duo who run a funeral home.

The CBS show is a love story between a brother and a sister, who always encourage each other to have fun under all circumstances. As they say in their family: "You can't spell funeral without f-u-n." The brother (Urie) returns to his Pennsylvania hometown to help his sister (Newton) run the struggling business after his break-up with showbiz.

The network has ordered a pilot to the multi-camera show, to be written by Tracy Poust and Jon Kinnally. Post and Kinnally will executive produce alongside King. Newton and Urie will also produce.

Warner Bros TV is the studio.

