Paul Rudd's character in 'Ghostbusters' extraordinarily funny, says Ivan Reitman

PTI Los Angeles
Updated: 16-09-2019 12:59 IST
Director of original "Ghostbusters" movie, Ivan Reitman, has shared new details of Marvel star Paul Rudd's character in the upcoming third movie in the franchise. Ivan, who directed "Ghostbusters" (1984) and "Ghostbusters II" (1989), said the actor is "extraordinarily funny" in the movie.

"Well, he's a seismologist who's come to this small town because they've been having mysterious earthquakes. He's also teaching summer school there and he's extraordinarily funny," Ivan told ET Online. Ivan's son Jason Reitman is directing "Ghostbuster 3".

The movie also features Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, and Mckenna Grace, who will act as the central familial trio. "Ghostbusters 3" will be released on July 10, 2020.

