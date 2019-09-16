Anthony Bourdain wins posthumous Emmy for 'Parts Unknown'

Anthony Bourdain may have left the world too soon but his legacy lives on. Bourdain, who committed suicide in June 2018, won two posthumous Emmys for his CNN series, "Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown" at the 71st Creative Arts Emmy Awards, which were handed out over the weekend.

"Parts Unknown" was nominated for a total of six Emmys; Bourdain won the two he was nominated for -- the Outstanding Informational Series or Special and Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program categories, reported Entertainment Tonight. The show won five Emmys including Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program, Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction Program (Single or Multi-Camera) and Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction Program (Single or Multi-Camera) -- which were handed out during the 2018 Creative Arts Emmy Awards. Meanwhile, Anthony Bourdain: Explore Parts Unknown also won for Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series.

The 61-year-old TV personality's body was discovered by friend and fellow chef Eric Ripert in a room at a hotel in France, where he was filming an episode of Parts Unknown.

