Yanet Garcia's Instagram hacked; actress pleads for help

Yanet Garcia's Instagram account has been hacked by some miscreants alluring fans with the promise of a "Yanet Garcia video" to drive traffic on their suspicions website.

Devdiscourse News Desk Mexico City
Updated: 16-09-2019 16:44 IST
Image Credit: Instagram (Yanet Garcia)

Influencer, model and actress Yanet Garcia's Instagram account has been hacked by some miscreants who want to drive traffic to a website by attracting her fans with a "Yanet Garcia video" (which the hackers probably don't even have), which then asks you to fill out a survey. The website in itself is pretty suspicious and also asks permission to send you notifications.

Yanet Garcia has taken to her official Twitter account to warn her millions of followers and ask for help. The actress has a huge fan following with over 11 million Instagram followers and more than 1 million followers on Twitter.

She tweeted asking for help as "Yanet Garcia video hackers" took control of her Instagram account.

She is famous for her weather forecast show and is often called "World's Hottest Weather Girl" by many publications. Yanet Garcia has also worked in a few films with the latest one being Bellezonismo.

Yanet Garcia is also a very popular model and her posts on Instagram easily garner thousands of likes within hours.

