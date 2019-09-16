Yanet Garcia's Instagram hacked; actress pleads for help

Influencer, model and actress Yanet Garcia's Instagram account has been hacked by some miscreants who want to drive traffic to a website by attracting her fans with a "Yanet Garcia video" (which the hackers probably don't even have), which then asks you to fill out a survey. The website in itself is pretty suspicious and also asks permission to send you notifications.

Yanet Garcia has taken to her official Twitter account to warn her millions of followers and ask for help. The actress has a huge fan following with over 11 million Instagram followers and more than 1 million followers on Twitter.

She tweeted asking for help as "Yanet Garcia video hackers" took control of her Instagram account.

HELP ME!!!! @instagram PLEASE! My account has been hacked !!!! 🙌🏻🙏🏻 — Yanet García 🇲🇽 (@IamYanetGarcia) September 16, 2019

She is famous for her weather forecast show and is often called "World's Hottest Weather Girl" by many publications. Yanet Garcia has also worked in a few films with the latest one being Bellezonismo.

Yanet Garcia is also a very popular model and her posts on Instagram easily garner thousands of likes within hours.