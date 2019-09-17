Supergirl Season 5 teaser reveals new antagonist Midnight by Jennifer Cheon Garcia

We're just a few weeks away from Supergirl Season 5's premiering on the CW. Fans are quite excited to learn that it is going to be paired with another new female-fronted DC Comics adaptation Batwoman. The two will crossover in the Crisis on Infinite Earths event. Here, we have some latest updates for you related to the imminent season.

The Supergirl Twitter account posted a teaser for Season 5 which you can see at the end of this article. Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath) is seen furious in the teaser with the debut of a new antagonist, Midnight (to be played by Jennifer Cheon Garcia). Midnight is a murderous villain released from an otherwordly prison to enact revenge against the person who put her there. She is clearly seen unleashing a raw burst of power at the Girl of Steel. Her casting was declared last month and her character Midnight is clarified as 'the physical manifestation of darkness'. She has severe resentment against the person that put her in an otherworldly prison.

Supergirl Season 5 is going to be the emotional center, as earlier revealed by the series' one of the executive producers, Jessica Queller. She had vowed that the imminent season would have major conflict between Kara and Lena. Now fans are wondering who – Midnight or Lena – bring more damage to Supergirl (Melissa Benoist).

"One of our big bads this season is Leviathan, so we are bringing that into our canon this year... This season is going to be about how technology effects us. We will be seeing how our villains this season use technology against us and how our heroes bring us back," another executive producer, Robert Rovner said at SDCC.

Never miss the premiere of Supergirl Seaso 5 on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at 9 pm ET on The CW.