Justin Theroux's 'Mosquito Coast' gets go-ahead from Apple

Apple has greenlit actor Justin Theroux-starrer series "The Mosquito Coast". The show is an adaptation of 1981 novel of the same name, penned by Theroux's uncle Paul Theroux, reported Variety.

The 48-year-old actor will portray an idealist who uproots his family and moves them to Latin America. Rupert Wyatt, best known for helming "Rise of the Planet of the Apes", will direct multiple episodes of the show, including the first episode.

"Luther" creator Neil Cross is adapting the book while also serving as showrunner on the project. The series hails from Fremantle and executive producers Alan Gasmer, Peter Jaysen and Bob Bookman.

"The Mosquito Coast" was previously adapted for the screen by Peter Weir for his 1986 feature, starring Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren and River Phoenix.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)