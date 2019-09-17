M Night Shyamalan to direct two more thrillers for Universal

Indian-American filmmaker M Night Shyamalan is teaming up with Universal Pictures for two new original thrillers, slated for release in 2021 and 2023, respectively. "The Sixth Sense" filmmaker made a remarkable comeback to form with the success of "The Visit,” “Split” and “Glass” after a string of box office disappointments. He independently financed all the three movies and plans to do the same with the newly announced projects that Universal will distribute, reported the Wrap.

"M Night Shyamalan continues to create exciting, highly original stories that keep global audiences on the edge of their seats,” Peter Cramer, President, Universal Pictures, said in a statement. "There is no one like him: he is a master filmmaker working at the height of his powers, and we are honored that he has once again chosen Universal to be the home for his next two incredible projects."

The thrillers will be released on February 26, 2021 and February 17, 2023 but no other details is available at this point. Shayamalan said the reason he decided to reteam with Universal is that they made a "mandate to release original films".

"They are the best at finding an audience for new stories with unexpected tones. I believe original films are crucial to the longevity of the theatrical experience. I am so excited to be working with them again and bringing new stories to the movie screen for years to come,” the director said.

