Jamie Bell to star in 'Without Remorse' adaptation

Jamie Bell may soon be seen starring in Paramount's adaptation of the Tom Clancy's novel 'Without Remorse'. The flick is to be helmed by filmmaker Stefano Sollima, who most recently directed 'Sicario: Day of the Soldado'.

Bell will be joining Michael B Jordan, who will be seen in the role of operations officer John Clark, reported Variety. Whereas the 33-year-old actor will be portraying Robert Ritter, the deputy director of operations at the CIA. Ritter is one of the main characters in the Clancy universe, who assisted in hiring Kelly into the CIA.

The flick will be produced by Akiva Goldsman along with Jordan, Josh Appelbaum and Andre Nemec. Other than this, Jamie Bell was last seen in the crime-drama 'Skin.' (ANI)

