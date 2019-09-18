International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Issa Rae developing modern take on crime thriller 'Set It Off'

PTI Los Angeles
Updated: 18-09-2019 09:34 IST
Issa Rae developing modern take on crime thriller 'Set It Off'

Image Credit: Wikipedia

Actor-writer Issa Rae is working on a re-imagining of hit crime thriller "Set It Off". The "Insecure" star and co-creator will produce and is planning to feature in the project, reported Variety.

Syreeta Singleton and Nina Gloster are attached to write the script. Starring Jada Pinkett Smith, Queen Latifah, Vivica Fox, and Kimberly Elise, the 1996 film centered on four friends who pull off a series of successful robberies in Los Angeles, courtesy a rogue insider. The original was a blockbuster and propelled the careers of all four leads, including its director F Gary Gray.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019