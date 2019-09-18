Jamie Bell boards Michael Jordan's 'Without Remorse'

Michael B Jordan-starrer "Without Remorse", the new film series based on Tom Clancy's character John Clark, has added actor Jamie Bell to its cast. Jordan is taking on the part of John Terrence Kelly aka Clark, who is Clancy's second most famous character after Jack Ryan.

Paramount is developing two movies for the character, with an origin story planned for an adaptation of "Without Remorse", followed up by a sequel based on "Rainbow Six". According to Variety, Bell will portray Robert Ritter, the deputy director of operations at the CIA who was a major character in the Clancy universe and helped recruit Clark into the CIA.

Stefano Sollima, best known for helming Josh Brolin and Benicio del Toro-starrer "Sicario: Day of the Soldado", is on board as the director. He will reunite with "Sicario: Day of the Soldado" scribe Taylor Sheridan, who has penned the film's script.

Clark is an ex-Navy Seal-turned-operations officer for the CIA. He has been described by his creator as "Ryan's dark side" and "more inclined to take physical action than Jack is". He was first introduced in the 1988 novel "The Cardinal of the Kremlin". On the big screen, Clark has been portrayed by Willem Dafoe in "Clear and Present Danger" (1994) and Liev Schreiber in "The Sum of All Fears" (2002).

Clancy's classic Jack Ryan was recently played by actor John Krasinski in Amazon's hit series of the same name. Jordan is also producing the project alongside Akiva Goldsman, Josh Appelbaum and Corin Nemec. It has a release date of September 18, 2020.

Bell, 33, is best known for starring in films such as "Fantastic Four", "Jumper" and "Snowpiercer". He most recently featured in "Rocketman" and "Skin".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)