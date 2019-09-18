Tim Matheson to star in 'This Is Us' S4

Veteran actor Tim Matheson is joining the fourth season of hit family drama "This Is Us" in a key recurring role. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the "Hart of Dixie" star will play Rebecca Pearson's (Mandy Moore) previously unseen father.

"This Is Us" previously introduced Rebecca's mother, Janet Malone, who shares a difficult relationship with her daughter. Matheson has recently featured on "The Good Fight", "The Affair" and the "Child's Play" remake.

"This Is Us" season four starts airing on NBC on September 24.

