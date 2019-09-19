'Star Trek: Picard' will shock people: Patrick Stewart

Veteran actor Patrick Stewart is returning to Star Trek universe with a new series based on his character, Jean-Luc Picard, and he believes the show will leave the audiences "surprised and shocked". In an interview with Examiner, the 79-year-old actor, who turned down the opportunity to return to the role twice before, revealed that the series will take the Star Trek story forward.

"I don't regard it as going back. In fact, we are definitely moving the series forward and that's what made the difference for me. It was a very difficult decision," Stewart said. "We are looking at a new world with new objectives, problems and issues that could not have been raised when we were making 'The Next Generation' and I found that very exciting. It's very exciting and people will be surprised and perhaps even shocked," he added.

"Star Trek: Picard" will premiere in early 2020 on CBS All Access in the US and Amazon Prime Video internationally.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)