Hindi movies are happening but want to take my time: Priyamani

Barring a cameo in Mani Ratnam's "Raavan" and a dance number in Shah Rukh Khan's "Chennai Express", Priyamani has not been seen in Hindi language projects but that is set to change with the Amazon Prime Video series "The Family Man". The actor says it is not that she does not want to be a part of Hindi movies and shows but the offers have not been interesting enough.

"I have not done a full-fledged Hindi project but I want to. I have been getting some offers of films. But more than films, I have been getting offers for serials which I have obviously declined. I'm not ready to transform into a serial artiste yet. Movies are happening but I want to take my time," she told PTI in an interview. In "The Family Man", Priyamani appears as Suchitra, the wife of actor Manoj Bajpayee's character Srikant.

The show, directed by filmmaker duo Raj and DK, follows a middle-class man (Bajpayee) who works for a special cell of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA). While he tries to protect the nation from terrorists, he also has to protect his family from the impact of his secretive, high-pressure, and low paying job.

Priyamani says she accepted the show as she found something "substantial" to the part of Suchitra. "She is not your typical, nagging wife. She is not that. I'm very fortunate that I've never played a role like this before in my career. I have played a wife but this character, Suchitra, was a different role altogether because she is a Tamilian like me so I could relate to her.

"Suchi is the one who runs the house when Shrikant is not there. Basically she is a multi-tasker as all women are today. She is very bold as she is not scared to stand up to Shrikant and question his participation." Being a working mother herself, Priyamani says she drew inspiration from her own life for the role.

"I took inspiration from my own life in terms of how women would react when they are not being given as much importance as they are supposed to have from their husbands." Another aspect that she liked about the show was its pan-India appeal.

"The makers wanted a pan-India appeal and therefore they got people depending on the background of the characters. Neeraj Madhav and his character are Keralites. Another actor, who I had worked with already, Kishore (Kumar G) sir is from Karnataka. His character Pasha is also from Bengaluru. They got people from Kashmir to play Kashmiri characters in the show." She says such diverse casting not only helps in giving an authentic feeling to the show but also in marketing it to people of different regions.

"Sometimes in the mainstream movies, a character who is from the South is portrayed by a person who looks like a South Indian but speaks in a fake accent. So it helps in authenticity. Also in terms of participation, the barriers are breaking up with a show like this as more people will able to watch it." "The Family Man", which also features Dalip Tahil, Gul Panag, Sharib Hashmi, and Darshan Kumar, will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)