Ava DuVernay, Mark Ruffalo to receive SAG-AFTRA Foundation Honours

SAG-AFTRA Foundation has selected actor Mark Ruffalo and filmmaker Ava DuVernay for its fourth Annual Patron of the Artists Awards. They will receive the award on November 7 at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, reported Variety.

Previous honourees include Ted Sarandos, Spike Lee, Jeffrey Katzenberg, Lee Daniels, Kathryn Bigelow, Judd Apatow, Megan Ellison and Rob Marshall. "As a director, producer and writer, Ava is a true patron of artistes. Her ensemble-based films and series have launched the careers of countless actors, and created exceptional opportunities for artists, both above and belowthe line. She has simultaneously ushered in greater diversity and new narratives in entertainment," JoBeth Williams, SAG-AFTRA Foundation Board President, said.

"And, as an active advocate for renewable energy, Mark's tireless work on behalf of the environment is without question making an impact and an inspiration to his fellow artists. Not only has he raised significant awareness and resources to promote clean energy, but he consistently uses his platform to stand up for human rights, equal rights and causes that promote equity and justice for everyone," he added. The ceremony benefits the non-profit SAG-AFTRA Foundation and is not televised.

