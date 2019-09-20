Martin Scorsese to receive Visual Effects Society's Lifetime Achievement award

Legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese will be honored with the Visual Effects Society's Lifetime Achievement award. The director will receive the honor at the 18th annual VES Awards on January 29, 2020 at the Beverly Hilton.

"Martin Scorsese is one of the most influential filmmakers in modern history and has made an indelible mark on filmed entertainment. "His intuitive vision and fiercely innovative direction has given rise to a new era of storytelling and has made a profound impact on future generations of filmmakers. Martin has given us a rich body of groundbreaking work to aspire to," Mike Chambers, VES board chair, said in a statement.

The Oscar-winning director is currently looking forward to the release of his film "Irishman, which is set to have its world premiere at the New York Film Festival next week.

