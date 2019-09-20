Wanted to make sure nothing was going to happen further: Brad Pitt on confronting Harvey Weinstein

Hollywood star Brad Pitt says he confronted Harvey Weinstein after the disgraced producer made unwanted advances towards his then-girlfriend Gwyneth Paltrow because he wanted to protect her. In an interview with CNN, the 55-year-old discussed the incident Paltrow, 46, spoke about in a May 2018 interview with Howard Stern.

"At that moment, I was just a boy from the Ozarks on the playground and that's how we confronted things," Pitt said when asked what provoked him to confront the powerful producer. "I just wanted to make sure nothing was going to happen further because she was going to do two films (with Weinstein). I think the interesting thing is that we, Hollywood specifically, but the workplace, men and women's dynamics is being re-calibrated, re-calibrated in a very good way that is long overdue. And I do think that's an important story to tell," he added.

Speaking to Stern, Paltrow had said she was "blindsided" by the alleged incident with Weinstein. "It was weird. I was alone in a room with him. It was out of the blue. I was shocked," she said. She told Pitt about what allegedly happened at the time, saying the actor confronted Weinstein and told him to never touch Paltrow again.

"He said, 'If you ever make her feel uncomfortable again, I'll kill you. Or something like that," Paltrow recalled Pitt saying to Weinstein. Weinstein has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex and retaliation against women for not entertaining his advances.

